Senior Care College Scholarship available for college student or incoming freshman working with elder population

For the seventh year, applications are now open for the 2022 SeniorCare.com Aging Matters Scholarship for incoming college freshmen or a college student who cares for or works within the senior community.

Details of the SeniorCare.com Aging Matters Scholarship

SeniorCare.com continues to bring more awareness to the key issues we face as an aging population. For the 7th consecutive year, we will be awarding an annual college scholarship to an individual that best demonstrates to us why “Aging Matters” to them. A $1500 scholarship will be given annually to a selected college student that currently cares for an aging loved one, works within the senior community, or intends to pursue a career that will have an impact on the elder population. Any existing student (or incoming freshman), in good academic standing, at a 2 or 4 year accredited college can apply for this scholarship. The recipient will demonstrate a unique and admirable understanding and desire to show us that “Aging Matters” to them.

https://www.seniorcare.com/scholarship/

Application Deadline: May 15th, 2022