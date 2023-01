Older adults qualify for some tax breaks in Gwinnett. Residents who are 65 or older as of January 1 with Georgia taxable income below $112,048 might qualify for the Senior School Tax Homestead Exemption.

An emissions waiver is available for seniors 65 or older whose vehicles are at least 10 years old and driven less than 5,000 miles per year. To check eligibility and apply, visit GwinnettTaxCommissioner.com/Seniors.