September Morning Mingle in Loganville is Sept. 16 at Peach State Federal Credit Union

Morning Mingle is this Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. at Peach State Federal Credit Union, 107 Lee Byrd Road in Loganville. The business community is invited to attend and network with like-minded professionals from the Loganville community. You are invited to come – and bring a friend.

The Morning Mingle on the third Friday of every month is an opportunity for members of the Loganville business community to network with other like-minded professionals. The networking opportunity has been in operation now for several years and continues to grow. The plan was to help build connections, grow local brands, and encourage new business opportunities for Loganville businesses.

For more information contact Kristy Daniel at 404-290-5884.