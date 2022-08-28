September Walnut Grove Park Market features ‘Elsa’ to help usher in the cooler weather

Walnut Grove Park Markets began in May this year and have continued through the summer. There are only two left this season, one on Sept. 10 and the final one on Oct. 8, 2022. The markets run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the second Saturday of the month from May through October.

Sept. 10 will include a visit by Elsa (from Frozen) to usher in the cooler weather from 11 a.m, to 1 p.m., sponsored by Hydraco LLC. Music will be provided by 2nd Round Music with Michael Pezent and the Spread Your Wings photo wall will be there to again offer an opportunity to take a one of a kind photograph of the angel in you. There will be the usual food, fun and vendors on hand, including Hamburgers and Hot Dogs plates for a Lions Club fundraiser and Scoops for the ice cream.

Walnut Grove Park is located at 1021 Park St., Loganville.

October will feature Faith and Blue events and include go-carts with driving experience in parking the parking lot as well as free lunch from the organization.