Settlement Day at the William Harris Homestead Museum & Education Center November 6th

Settlement Day at the William Harris Homestead Museum & Education Center will take place on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Attendees are invited to watch, learn, and experience the way people used to live hundreds of years ago. You can tour the homestead and step back in time as our Colonial Life Team demonstrate the skills needed to survive during the early days in Walton County.

Local author, Denise Weimer will be in the pavilion signing copies of her new release!

Event admission $10 (all ages) advance tickets suggested, limited quantities will be available at the gate.Tickets available at https://whhsettlementday@eventbrite.com