Settlement Day at William Harris Homestead on Nov. 12

Community is invited to meet the Colonial Life Team at Settlement Day on Saturday, November 12th 10:00 am – 2:00 pm. Experience what life was like hundreds of years ago and learn some of the skills needed to survive.

Tour the log house and stroll through the grounds or take a hayride to take in the beautiful fall surroundings. Make a day of it, pack a lunch and have a picnic on the grounds or grab a quick snack from our a Country Store.

Tickets available at the gate
Adults and children 12+ $8.00
Seniors and children under 12 $6.00
Children under 5 FREE!

Advance tickets available at https://WHHSettlementDay2022.eventbrite.com

