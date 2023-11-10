Settlement Day at William Harris Saturday POSTPONED due to potential inclement weather

Will be rescheduled for a date in the Spring to be advised

Settlement Day at the William Harris Homestead Museum &Education Center is postponed due to the inclement weather forecast for this Saturday, November 11, scheduled from 10 am to 2 pm.



Unfortunately, due to the predicted inclement weather for this Saturday and our limited “indoor space,” we have made a tough decision to reschedule Settlement Day.



Settlement Day is an out of doors event, most of the demonstrations cannot take place in the rain. Our educators and reenactord’ clothing, tools, accessories, and props are not weatherproof. Rather than try to scale down, and try to move demonstrations under the pavilion, we have made the difficult decision to reschedule to the spring in order to give our visitors the full immersive experience of life in rural Colonial Georgia.



If you have already purchased tickets and have not already been contacted, you can request a refund by emailing tanya@harrishomestead.com, use your ticket for any open Saturday for a private tour, or use it for the rescheduled event in the spring. (Date to be determined)



We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and look forward to seeing you in the spring.

First 25 children through the gate can receive an arrowhead

The William Harris Homestead Museum & Education Center is an award-winning Georgia landmark. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Homestead features a circa 1825 log house, outbuildings, lush gardens, and stunning landscapes

Meet our Colonial Life Team, led by Tomahawk Hank, at Settlement Day Saturday, November 11th 10:00 am – 2:00 pm.



Experience what life was like hundreds of years ago and learn some of the skills needed to survive.



Watch our resident blacksmith, Doc Watson, as he fires up the forge and demonstrates the art of smithing. Shop for Doc’s hand forged tools in our Country Store.



Tour the log house and stroll through the grounds. Take a hayride to soak in the beautiful fall surroundings. Make a day of it and pack a picnic lunch to enjoy on the grounds.

Tickets available at www.harrishomestead.com

Adults and children 12+ $8.00

Seniors and children under 12 $6.00

Children under 5 FREE!

First 25 kids through the gate will receive a free arrowhead (with adult permission)

