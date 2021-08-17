Several line up to qualify for seats on the Loganville City Council

Qualifying for the Nov. 2, 2021 Loganville municipal elections began at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 16, and will end at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2017 – and potential candidates did not waste any time in submitting qualifying documents. By 4:30 p.m. Monday, one candidate for mayor and five for one of the three at-large city council posts had already officially submitted their applications.

The election is for the office of mayor and three at-large city council posts. The qualifying fee is $360 for the office of mayor and $180 for the office of council member.

Incumbent Mayor Rey Martinez had already announced he would not be running to defend his seat. Instead, in 2022, he is seeking to replace Incumbent state Rep. Tom Kirby for District 114 in the Georgia House of Representatives. Kirby said he will not be running for another term when his seat is up next year. Former City Councilman Skip Baliles had announced that he would be throwing his hat into the ring to replace Martinez as mayor of Loganville and he has now officially submitted his qualifying documents.

The three seats up for grabs on the Loganville City Council are those held by Council Members Ann Huntsinger, Lisa Newberry and Danny Ford. Huntsinger and Newberry have announced that they intend to run for a second term but Ford, who has served since 2016, has said he will not be running. Several other candidates have already announced their intent to run for a seat on the Loganville City Council. These include Branden Whitfield, Terry Parsons, Melanie Long and Shenia Rivers-Devine. Huntsinger, Whitfield, Parsons and Rivers-Devine made it official Monday by submitting qualifying documents, as did a fifth candidate, Rosa D. Steele.

This information will be updated daily as candidates qualify.

Mayor

Three at-large City Council seats

Anne Huntsinger

Terry Parsons

Shenia Rivers-Devine

Rosa D. Steele

Branden Whitfield