Several local programs honoring local veterans

There will be several programs honoring local veterans in coming days. Veterans Day is Saturday, Nov. 11.
Local programs honoring the service of veterans include:
- Atha Road Elementary School, Friday, Nov. 10, 9 a.m.
- Sharon Elementary School, Friday, Nov. 10, 9 a.m.
- Social Circle High School, Friday, Nov. 10, 2 p.m., school gym
- Monday, Nov. 13, 9 a.m., Social Circle Elementary School gym.
- George Walton Academy, Friday, Nov. 10, 9 a.m., Nicholson Center
- Loganville American Legion Post 233, Saturday. Nov. 11, 11 a.m.
- Gwinnett County Veterans Memorial, Lawrenceville, for 2023 Veterans Day Ceremony
- Shane’s Rib Shack gives a free meal in salute to service members in Walton and Gwinnett
Veterans and the public are invited to attend any of these programs as Walton County salutes them for their service.
