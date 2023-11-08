Shane’s Rib Shack gives a free meal in salute to service members in Walton and Gwinnett

Nov. 9 – 11 all active, inactive and retired military personnel will be gifted one free BBQ Pork or Chopped BBQ Chicken plate

This Veterans Day, Shane’s Rib Shack (Shane’s) is showing thanks to Veterans in Walton & Gwinnett County, GA

Shane’s Rib Shack (Shane’s) is gifting a meal to all local veterans and military service men and women this Veterans Day as a small token to express their thanks and gratitude. Shane’s as a brand strives to make a lasting impact on these men and women who have sacrificed so much for each of us. Shane’s locations will honor local heroes by giving all active, inactive, and retired military personnel a free Pork or Chopped BBQ Chicken Plate from November 9th through November 11th, 2023. Participating locations will also provide opportunities for our customers and community members to express their gratitude by writing personal notes of thanks to their local Veterans. Each handwritten letter will be given to Veterans who visit Shane’s throughout November and will also be distributed to local Veterans. *One Free plate per person, proof of service required. Visit shanesribshack.com/veteransday2023 for full details.

When:

November 9 – 11, 2023

Where:

4743 ATL Hwy, Loganville, GA

1978 W Spring St., Monroe, GA

Who:

Shane Thompson, founder, and chief executive officer of Shane’s

Local Veterans and current military personnel

Shane’s employees and volunteers

About Shane’s Rib Shack:

Shane’s Rib Shack is a true American rib shack, known for its slow-smoked ribs, hand-chopped pork and chicken, jumbo chicken tenders, and many southern sides to complement each plate. The Original Shack was founded in 2002, in McDonough, Ga. by Shane Thompson, who started the restaurant with his grandfather’s secret BBQ sauce. Since becoming a franchised restaurant in 2004, Shane’s Rib Shack has grown to become the country’s model fast-casual barbecue concept. In 2015, Shane’s Rib Shack was named one of the Daily Meal’s Best BBQ Chains and was featured in the Wall Street Journal. Shane’s Rib Shack was recognized in the Top 100 Movers and Shakers by FastCasual.com. 21 years later, the Shane’s brand has 50+ locations and still growing! For more information, visit www.shanesribshack.com.

