Shane’s Rib Shack gives a free meal in salute to service members

Nov 10 – 12 all military personnel will be gifted one free BBQ Port or Chopped BBQ Chicken Plate

ATLANTA, GEORGIA (Nov. 1, 2021) – Shane’s Rib Shack (Shane’s) is promoting a Veterans Day Appreciation gift to honor and express gratitude to local veterans and military service men and women. Shane’s goal is to work together as a brand to make a lasting impact on these men and women who have sacrificed so much for each of us.

Participating Shane’s Rib Shack locations will honor America’s heroes by giving one free BBQ Pork or Chopped BBQ Chicken Plate to each in-store active and retired military personnel on the day of their choice starting Wednesday, Nov. 10 until Friday, Nov. 12. The BBQ Pork or Chopped BBQ Chicken plate, one of the heartiest Shane’s menu items, is a half-pound of slow smoked, freshly chopped BBQ Pork or BBQ Chicken accompanied by the choice of two side items.

Shane Thompson, founder and chief executive officer of Shane’s, said he is a steadfast advocate for members of the armed forces, adding that having this opportunity to honor America’s heroes is something he looks forward to each year.

“At Shane’s, we believe all members of the armed forces have answered a special calling to defend the freedom of our citizens and nations,” Thompson said. “My grandfather, ‘Big Dad,’ served in the Military during WWII, and I consider all military servicemembers to be members of the Shane’s family. It’s an honor to be able to give back to them and show a small token of appreciation for their service and dedication to our great country.”

About Shane’s Rib Shack

Shane’s Rib Shack is a true American rib shack, known for its slow-smoked ribs, hand-chopped pork, chicken, and many southern sides to complement each plate. The Original Shack was founded in 2002, in McDonough, Ga. by Shane Thompson, who started the restaurant with his grandfather’s secret BBQ sauce. Since becoming a franchised restaurant in 2004, Shane’s Rib Shack has grown to become the country’s model fast-casual barbecue concept. In 2015, Shane’s Rib Shack was named one of the Daily Meal’s Best BBQ Chains and was featured in the Wall Street Journal. Shane’s Rib Shack was recognized in the Top 100 Movers and Shakers by FastCasual.com. For more information, visit www.shanesribshack.com.