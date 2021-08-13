Shannon Dunn, of Social Circle, among more than 200 Piedmont University July Graduates

DEMOREST, GA (08/12/2021)– More than 200 students graduated from Piedmont University this summer.

“On behalf of everyone at Piedmont University, I extend my sincerest congratulations to the graduates and their families,” said President James F. Mellichamp. “You are to be commended for your persistence and commitment to your education, even in the face of a global pandemic. We are proud to now call you Piedmont alumni.”

All told, 26 undergraduate and 183 graduate students received their degrees from Piedmont. Among them was Shannon Dunn, of Social Circle, GA.

Here is a closer look at the graduating class:

Seven students received the Doctor of Education (EdD), the highest professional degree Piedmont offers.

119 students achieved the Education Specialist (EdS) degree.

Graduates represented seven states, including Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, North Carolina, and Oregon.

Commencement exercises were held July 30 at the Johnny Mize Athletic Center & Museum on Piedmont’s Demorest campus. It was Piedmont’s first graduation ceremony since resuming normal, pre-COVID operations.

