Sharon and Loganville Elementary schools seek receptionists

Walton County School District has many teaching and non-teaching jobs, including for receptionists for both Sharon and Loganville elementary schools. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD career website on April 26, 2021. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.
|Job Title
|Posting Date
|Type
|Location
|Teacher-Social Studies
|04/26/2021
|Certified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Teacher-Special Education/IR
|04/26/2021
|Certified
|Carver Middle School
|Apply
|Food Service- 5 Hour
|04/26/2021
|Classified
|Carver Middle School
|Apply
|Teacher
|04/26/2021
|Certified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher-Math
|04/23/2021
|Certified
|Youth Middle School
|Apply
|Receptionist
|04/23/2021
|Classified
|Sharon Elementary School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed
|04/22/2021
|Classified
|Walker Park Elementary School
|Apply
|Receptionist
|04/20/2021
|Classified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional
|04/20/2021
|Classified
|Atha Road Elementary School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional
|04/20/2021
|Classified
|Atha Road Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher-Art
|04/18/2021
|Certified
|Loganville Middle School
|Apply
|Food Service – 5 Hour
|04/16/2021
|Classified
|Loganville Middle School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed
|04/16/2021
|Classified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Apply
|Counselor
|04/02/2021
|Certified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|Custodian
|04/01/2021
|Classified
|Sharon Elementary School
|Apply
|JROTC-Non-Commission Officer
|04/01/2021
|Certified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Teacher-ELA
|04/01/2021
|Certified
|Loganville Middle School
|Apply
|Food Service-6 Hour
|04/01/2021
|Classified
|Loganville Middle School
|Apply
|Food Service – 5 Hour
|04/01/2021
|Classified
|Youth Elementary School
|Apply
|School Psychologist
|04/01/2021
|Certified
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Counselor
|03/31/2021
|Certified
|Walnut Grove Elementary School
|Apply
|Custodian – 8 Hour
|03/30/2021
|Classified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Teacher-Special Education/IR
|03/30/2021
|Certified
|Walker Park Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher-Special Education/IR
|03/30/2021
|Certified
|Atha Road Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher
|03/24/2021
|Certified
|Walnut Grove Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher
|03/24/2021
|Certified
|Walker Park Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher
|03/24/2021
|Certified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher
|03/24/2021
|Certified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher
|03/24/2021
|Certified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher-ELA
|03/12/2021
|Certified
|Loganville High School
|Apply
|Teacher-Social Studies
|03/12/2021
|Certified
|Loganville High School
|Apply
|Special Education Instructional Specialist
|03/10/2021
|Certified
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Coach – Varsity Head Girls Basketball
|03/10/2021
|Coaching
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Counselor
|03/05/2021
|Certified
|Loganville Middle School
|Apply
|Teacher-Math (21-22)
|02/25/2021
|Certified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Custodian- 8 Hour
|02/24/2021
|Classified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Apply
|Teacher – Art
|02/17/2021
|Certified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|Custodian – 8 Hour
|02/10/2021
|Classified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Apply
|Food Service- 4 Hour
|02/03/2021
|Classified
|Loganville Middle School
|Apply
|After School Program
|01/13/2021
|After school/evening
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|After School Program-Site Coordinator
|01/11/2021
|After school/evening
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Bus Monitor – Special Ed
|04/18/2019
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Apply
|Bus Driver
|04/18/2019
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Apply
|Substitute
|04/10/2019
|Substitute
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
