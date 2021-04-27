Sharon and Loganville Elementary schools seek receptionists

Walton County School District has many teaching and non-teaching jobs, including for receptionists for both Sharon and Loganville elementary schools. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD career website on April 26, 2021. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.

Job TitlePosting DateTypeLocation
Teacher-Social Studies04/26/2021CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR04/26/2021CertifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Food Service- 5 Hour04/26/2021ClassifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Teacher04/26/2021CertifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher-Math04/23/2021CertifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Receptionist04/23/2021ClassifiedSharon Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed04/22/2021ClassifiedWalker Park Elementary SchoolApply
Receptionist04/20/2021ClassifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional04/20/2021ClassifiedAtha Road Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional04/20/2021ClassifiedAtha Road Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher-Art04/18/2021CertifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Food Service – 5 Hour04/16/2021ClassifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed04/16/2021ClassifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Counselor04/02/2021CertifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Custodian04/01/2021ClassifiedSharon Elementary SchoolApply
JROTC-Non-Commission Officer04/01/2021CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Teacher-ELA04/01/2021CertifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Food Service-6 Hour04/01/2021ClassifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Food Service – 5 Hour04/01/2021ClassifiedYouth Elementary SchoolApply
School Psychologist04/01/2021CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Counselor03/31/2021CertifiedWalnut Grove Elementary SchoolApply
Custodian – 8 Hour03/30/2021ClassifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR03/30/2021CertifiedWalker Park Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR03/30/2021CertifiedAtha Road Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher03/24/2021CertifiedWalnut Grove Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher03/24/2021CertifiedWalker Park Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher03/24/2021CertifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher03/24/2021CertifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher03/24/2021CertifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher-ELA03/12/2021CertifiedLoganville High SchoolApply
Teacher-Social Studies03/12/2021CertifiedLoganville High SchoolApply
Special Education Instructional Specialist03/10/2021CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Coach – Varsity Head Girls Basketball03/10/2021CoachingMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Counselor03/05/2021CertifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Teacher-Math (21-22)02/25/2021CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Custodian- 8 Hour02/24/2021ClassifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Teacher – Art02/17/2021CertifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Custodian – 8 Hour02/10/2021ClassifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service- 4 Hour02/03/2021ClassifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
After School Program01/13/2021After school/eveningMultiple LocationsApply
After School Program-Site Coordinator01/11/2021After school/eveningMultiple LocationsApply
Bus Monitor – Special Ed04/18/2019TransportationTransportationApply
Bus Driver04/18/2019TransportationTransportationApply
Substitute04/10/2019SubstituteMultiple LocationsApply

