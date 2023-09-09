Shelton has long ties to Social Circle

District 4 Incumbent seeking another term to serve citizens of the city

Steve Shelton has a long history of public service in Social Circle. The District 4 city council represenative is a Social Circle High School graduate and has been on the council since being elected in 2011 to begin serving in 2012.

Steve Shelton – contributed photo

He also worked for the city for more than 20 years before that. Shelton recently qualified for another term on the city council and is eager to continue serving his local constituents. Shelton and his wife, Leigh, have been married for almost two decades have three daughters, two sons, three granddaughters and five grandsons. He is employed by the Great Walton Railroad as an engineer and conductor.

“I understand that the city needs the right growth and smart growth while also preserving our small town feeling,” Shelton said. “My drive has always been and will always be to do what is best for the citizens and business owners.

“I have maintained an honest and objective view to every situation presented as a City Council member. It’s important that the citizens are informed, that there is a good balance between housing and industry, and the best people for the job are serving the city in all areas.”

When the Social Circle Fire Department was formally established, Shelton was one of the first paid full-time fire fighters. He later became Fire Chief in 1988 and served in that position until hemwas named the assistant public safety director in 2005. In 2007, he became the public safety director and served in that position until 2009. During his time employed with Social Circle, he worked along side the Water, Gas, Sewer and Street Departments.

“Social Circle was so small for many years that we all had to come together to keep things running,” Shelton said. “I’m grateful for those times because I learned about the city infrastructure, I built relationships all throughout the community and I found that serving the City of Social Circle and its citizens is what I love to do.”

Shelton has no plans of being anywhere except the city of Social Circle.

“Social Circle will always be my home,” he said.”I have truly grown up with this community. Many in the community helped my mother and grandmother raise my brother and myself. I care about each of the citizens as I do for my own family. While I am running for re-election in District 4, my heart is also with the entire city.

I appreciate all that have supported me and have put their trust in me all these years. I ask that you vote for me again so that I can continue to serve you and the city for another term.”

Shelton is facing John Griffin Miller in the November election with the winner representing the District 4 citizens on the city council.