Shelton recognized for service to the City of Social Circle

Contributed photo

During the City of Social Circle council meeting in June, councilman Steve Shelton was recognized for his extensive career with the city.

During his tenute he has served as firefighter from 1984-1988; Fire Chief from 1988-2005 (he was the youngest Fire Chief in the state of Georgia at the time); Assistant Director of Public Safety from 2005-2007l Director of Public Safety from 2007-2009 and a City Council member since 20212.

As a part of this recognition, Shelton was presented with two of his patches that spanned the time during which we were a combined Public Safety, rather than separated Fire and Police services.

Photo courtesy City of Social Circle

