Shirley Wood, of Loganville, earns Michael Jay Jedel Award in Human Resource Management

ATLANTA, GA (06/28/2021)– Shirley Wood of Loganville (30052) earned the 2021 Michael Jay Jedel Award in Human Resource Management from the Robinson College of Business at Georgia State University.

This scholarship is named in honor of Michael Jay Jedel, a former associate dean of the Robinson College of Business and director of the W.T. Beebe Institute of Personnel and Employment Relations. It is presented annually to an M.S. or M.B.A. student who exhibits high standards of academic achievement, strong commitment to the human resources field, and outstanding leadership potential.

