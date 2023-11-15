Shop local this holiday season at the Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts Holiday Market

There’s just something special about Christmas in Monroe

The Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts is inviting the community to take drop in between now Christmas Eve for that special gift on your Christmas shopping list at the center’s Christmas Market.

When you shop in the center’s gift shop you, you support not only your local community but also local artists.

The MWCA Christmas Market is located at 205 South Broad St. in downtown Monroe. You can’t miss it – the Christmas decorations out front are the best in town!

There’s also plenty else to see – marshmallow roasting on Court Street. Shopping passport and if you happen to be there on Thursday, Nov. 16, there is the opening of the 12 Days of Christmas Light Display for the Bikes, Trikes and Magical Lights parade in Childers Park. The lights will then be on every evening through December 30th.

