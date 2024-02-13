Shoplifter arrested shortly after committing theft at Loganville Ace Hardware store

(Lawrenceville, Ga., Feb.12, 2024) – Gwinnett Police utilize the Situational Awareness and Crime Response Center to arrest a shoplifting suspect shortly after he allegedly committed the theft from Ace Hardware on Athens Highway in Loganville..

According to a press release from Gwinnett County Police Department, a suspect had loaded up several DeWalt tools worth $1,200 and left in a dark colored Nissan Rogue. Employees of the business had attempted to stop the suspect but were only able to obtain a description and tag number of the vehicle as the suspect left towards Snellville.

However, analysts in the Situational Awareness and Crime Response Center were able to locate the vehicle on Flock cameras with the provided tag and notify officers of the vehicle’s location. Uniformed officers were were subsequently able to find the vehicle and arrest Kevin Elam, 36, of Indianapolis, IN. Three boxes of power tools were recovered and returned to the hardware store.

