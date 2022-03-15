Sign on 78 bears the name of another person in need of a living kidney donor

Contributed photo

If you travel Highway 78 through Between, Ga. there would have been times you would have seen a banner giving the name and contact information for someone in need of an kidney donation. It was originally put up on her property by Jean Westmoreland for her son, Brad Westmoreland, who was in need of a kidney. Fortunately for him, his wife, Tonya, was a match for him and was able to give him the life saving kidney.

The family decided to use the location of the sign on the road to help others in the same predicament see if they could find a donor and opened it up to others. In the case of Kim Fuller, It was great to see the update that summer when the banner was able to give a positive update noting that a kidney had been found. Sadly it was not as lucky for the next transplant patient, Carol Williams, who went up after Fuller but did not manage to get a kidney in time to save her life.

But there is another person now who is also desperately in need of a kidney and the Westmorelands have opened up the board on Highway 78 to see if he could have the same successful outcome as Kim. The sign now bears the name of Charles Tumlin.

“If you’re traveling 78 to Athens thru Between we hope you see a sign, a sign to get tested to be a living donor for Charles. Each day he grows weaker with more pain than the day before. Without a life saving transplant this will only get worse and ultimately be the cause of death. Help us get the word out, consider being tested yourself and pray a kidney is found soon,” said Amy Rhodes-Tumlin. Thank you Tonya Westmoreland and Jean Westmoreland for allowing us this opportunity to further the word! And Robert Wales at All Stars Signs for the wonderful sign!”

Anyone who feels they would like to get tested to see if they could be a match and would like to consider being a living donor, they can call 404-605-4128 and get more information on the necessary procedure.