Single-lane Closure Planned on I-85 Northbound Bridge South of Commerce

The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) will close one northbound lane tomorrow, Thursday, December 1, for bridge maintenance on I-85 northbound over the North Oconee River. The single-lane closure allows contractors to complete necessary proactive bridge maintenance in advance of the bridge replacements in the corridor.



This right lane closure will be in place from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Traffic will be reduced to one lane from approximately mile marker (MM) 144 to MM 145. Motorists are advised to expect delays, using their preferred navigation apps where necessary, and drive carefully through the work zone. Law enforcement officials will be present for traffic control measures.



This work serves as part of the construction of the I-85 Widening, Phase III project. The Design-Build project will improve mobility by extending the widening from two to three lanes from US 129 to US 441 in Jackson and Banks counties, a heavily traveled arterial. This project will create additional capacity for more reliable travel times and more efficient movement of freight. Initial activities will consist of drilling with heavier construction slated to begin soon.



More information on the I-85 Widening, Phase III project can be found at https://i-85-widening-015245-gdot.hub.arcgis.com/. More information about Georgia DOT’s Design-Build Program can be found at www.dot.ga.gov/PS/Innovative/DesignBuild.

Advisory: Exact dates may change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org, or downloading the Georgia 511 app.