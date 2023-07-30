Single lane closures scheduled for State Route 316 in Barrow County for month of August

Expect delays – choose an alternative route if possible

The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) and contractor GP Inc. announced it will be closing one lane of traffic both east and westbound on SR 316 from Monday, July 31, 2023 to Thursday August 31, 2023. The closure will facilitate concrete pours to tie in all ramps along the corridor and to all the work of moving concrete barriers and protect workers and equipment.

The right lanes and shoulders on SR 316 will be closed to traffic beginning at the intersection of Harry McCarty Road and ending at Harrison Mill Road.

Delays are anticipated. Consider alternate routes. Please remember to slow down in work zones.

Advisory: Exact dates may change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org, or downloading the Georgia 511 app.

