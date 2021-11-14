Single vehicle crash in Social Circle overnight Friday results in one fatality

A 50-year-old Rutledge man died on Friday night when the 2008 Ford F250 Super Duty vehicle he was driving ran off the road on Social Circle Parkway about an hour before midnight.

Cpl. Cal Barton, Assistant Commander from Georgia State Patrol Post 46 in Social Circle, said Jacob L. McClure was traveling north on Social Circle Parkway, negotiating a slight left curve, when he traveled off the east shoulder for unknown reasons, and over-corrected.

“Vehicle 1 began to rotate counterclockwise, back into the roadway, and off the west shoulder. Vehicle 1 struck an embankment and several small trees with the front and right side of vehicle 1,” Barton said. “After the impact, vehicle 1 began to overturn to an uncontrolled final rest. While overturning, driver 1 was ejected from the vehicle.”

Barton said the driver was pronounced deceased on scene by the Walton County coroner. No alcohol or drug impairment is suspect. He was not restrained in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The next of kin has been notified.