Snell crossing the county for new head coach position

Kinsey Snell, left, is looking forward to her new coaching role at George Walton Academy. Snell will lead the GWA cross country program. Snell is shown with LCA athletic trainer Tara Chisholm. Contributed photo

After a long career at Loganville Christian Academy, Kinsey Snell has taken the opportunity to become the next head cross country coach at George Walton Academy.

She talked with The Walton Tribune on how the move all came about.

“It had been on the table for the past couple of years, but I had been at LCA for 13 years and came on during its second season ever,” Snell said. “So I felt like I just wasn’t ready to go, but I talked to coach Whitley at George Walton, and it just felt like the timing was right. My decision had nothing to do with the kids or parents, it was more just for the change of leadership.”

Snell accepted the position only recently, and now has to prepare a new group of athletes to be ready for their first meet on August 17.

Snell comes into the position with loads of experience with the Lions and has even coached a local triathlon group that was called Multisport Express.

She also mastered in exercise science and was a personal trainer for a number of years.

Snell wants to use that experience to better teach her new group of runners.

While getting to learn her new team, one of Snell’s main goals is to make running fun for her athletes.

“I have some runners that love going long distance all the time, but I have others don’t like it as much, so I don’t force it on them,” Snell said. “I have my ways of tricking them into running. We do short bursts when working on long distances, and sometimes we turn it into a relay race or play different types of games. I just want them to make the connection that while it’s a varsity sport, we can have fun while doing it.”

Snell has already been involved with George Walton athletics as of this past spring. She attended a few lacrosse games and soccer matches in search of hidden talents.

Even apart from that, the Bulldogs have a relatively competitive roster returning for this upcoming season.

On the girls side, they won region last year and expect to compete for it again. One of Snell’s other big goals is to make the boys team more competitive.

“I know George Walton hasn’t had a scoring boys cross country team over the last couple of years,” Snell said. “Not only do I think we’ll have a scoring boys team this year, but I think they will be able to score fairly well.”

Ultimately, Snell wants to use the rest of the summer to prepare her athletes for the season, and she acknowledged it’s going well.

“We’ve had practice for a couple of weeks already, and it’s been great,” Snell said. “Everyone is working hard, and they’ve been open to any changes that have come their way. We’ve got a great staff to be able to spread out to middle school and high school, so overall I’m excited.”

