Snellville man arrested by Gwinnett County PD for solicitation of a child

(Snellville, Ga., Mar. 7, 2024) – A man is under arrest following an undercover investigation where he thought he was soliciting a child.

On January 2, the city of Millen Police Department began an undercover chat investigation with a suspect who, to his knowledge, was communicating with a 14-year-old girl. The suspect acknowledged the age of the decoy in the chat and maintained a sexual conversation with the decoy. The suspect solicited the decoy for obscene images of herself while discussing sexual actions with the decoy. The suspect also sent images of his privates to the decoy. The city of Millen Police Department determined the suspect resided in unincorporated Snellville and requested assistance from Gwinnett County Police.

Our detectives began their investigation and, through a series of investigative methods, were able to confirm the suspect’s identity and secure arrest warrants. The suspect, Jermaine Morgan (age 48, Snellville) was apprehended on March 6, with the assistance of the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Fugitive Unit. Jermaine Morgan is currently incarcerated in the Gwinnett County Jail with no bond and charged with Obscene Internet Contact with a Child and Child Molestation by Electronic Device.

Gwinnett County Police would like to thank the city of Millen Police Department and the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this investigation.

Editors Note: Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

