SNHU announces local students in Fall 2021 Dean’s List

MANCHESTER, NH (01/12/2022)– It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.

Orlando Williams of Loganville (30052)

Gregory Smith of Loganville (30052)

