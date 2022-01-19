SNHU announces local students named to Fall 2021 President’s List

MANCHESTER, NH (01/12/2022)– It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Fall 2021 President’s List.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.

Laurita Malobabich of Loganville (30052)

Matthew Morgan of Good Hope (30641)

Markeria Taylor of Loganville (30052)

Ashley Reed of Loganville (30052)

Sara Mitchell of Monroe (30655)

Lincoln Hughes of Monroe (30655)

