Social Circle 2021-2022 Boy’s Varsity Basketball team honored with State Resolution

Despite a great season, right up to the Final Four, the 2021-2022 Social Circle Boys Varsity Basketball team was denied a shot at the Championship by what many believed was an error in scoring against Drew Carter in Final Four play. An appeal was denied, but despite the disappointment the success of the team was heralded by many and the team returned home to Social Circle triumphant after that last game.

The team had already clinched the Regional Championship before heading into the Final Four last month with a record of 30 – 0 for the season whether at home or away and last week they were honored at the state level with Georgia House Resolution 1007. State Rep. Bruce Williamson presented the Resolution to the team Wednesday morning in the Social Circle High School gym with other city and school officials on hand. The words of the Resolution follow.

Georgia House Resolution 1007 A RESOLUTION

Recognizing and commending the 2021-2022 Social Circle Boys’ Varsity Basketball team on an outstanding season and outstanding accomplishments; and for other purposes.

WHEREAS, the Social Circle Boys’ Varsity Basketball Team had an undefeated regular season, going 26-0; and

WHEREAS, the Social Circle Boys’ Varsity Basketball Team won the Region 8A Region Championship, the first in 40 years and reached the Final Four of the State Championship Tournament for the first time since 1974; and

WHEREAS, the Social Circle Boys’ Varsity Basketball Team recorded an outstanding 30 total wins in their season and postseason games; and

WHEREAS, the Social Circle Boys’ Varsity Basketball team did the community of Social Circle a great service by bringing excitement and joy to the community and showing great dignity and integrity throughout their season; and

WHEREAS, the phenomenal performance of the team is a clear indication of the outstanding athletic ability, dedication, hard work, and unity of purpose and spirit of each member of the team; its superb offensive and defensive talents; and the astute direction of Head Coach Taylor Jackson and assistant coaches, Timothy Kemp and Kevin Barnes; and

WHEREAS, this all-star team included Tyrhell Branch, Camarius Gaither, Kelsey Reid, Amarion Russell, Ja’Michael Trey Douglas, Phillip Baynes Jr., Parker Dial, Dashon Hyman, Lamarius Jackson, Quindarius Jackson, Jaylin Robinson, and Adaryll Vinson; and

WHEREAS, this magnificent team performed with precision during the season and earned its well-deserved reputation for high standards of athletic achievement, the quality of its play, and the stiff competition it presented to its opponents. NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES that the members of this body recognize and commend the 2021-2022 Social Circle Boys’ Varsity Basketball team on an outstanding season and outstanding accomplishments and wish them future success for seasons to come. BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Clerk of the House of Representatives is authorized and directed to make an appropriate copy of this resolution available for distribution to the 2021-2022 Social Circle Boys’ Varsity Basketball team. Georgia House Resolution 1007