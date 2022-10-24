Social Circle 28th Annual Friendship Festival scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29

After being rescheduled at the beginning of the month due to potential weather complications, the 28th Annual Social Circle Friendship Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at Friendship Park in Downtown Social Circle. The weather is predicted to be a cool 66 and cloudy, but chances of rain are low.

Officials will the City of Social Circle say crowds will enjoy good food, arts and crafts, kids’ activities, live music, and an on-site broadcast from Q92.3 radio throughout the day.

And if you’ve been participating in the Scarecrow decorating contest, the winners will be announced at the 28th annual Friendship Festival on Saturday.