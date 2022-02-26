Social Circle Boys Basketball team moves into Sweet 16

Take on Clinch County at home Saturday in second round of the playoffs

The Social Circle Boys Varsity Basketball team made short work of Atlanta Classical Academy at home Wednesday in the opening round of the 2022 Georgia High School Association Basketball Championship. With a score of 114 to 36, the Redskins beat Atlanta Classical Academy to move into the Sweet 16.

The Monroe Area High School Boys Basketball team was knocked out Wednesday in the opening round of the playoffs, going down in a squeaker to Ringold 62-59. The Hurricanes end their season regional champs, but will have to wait until next year for another attempt at a state title.

At 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, the regional champs, and still unbeaten, Redskins take on Clinch County at home. The team remains unbeaten for the season with a 28 – 0 overall record. Clinch County comes into the game with a 12-7 record overall and a 3-5 record away. Social Circle has an 11-0 record at home.

Tickets are available exclusively on GoFan. Cash tickets are not available. The game will be live streamed on the NFHS Network

Information for the GHSA State Basketball Playoffs can be found at GHSA Basketball Page. The Finals will take place from March 9 – 12, 2022 at the Macon Centreplex in Macon, GA. Watch Live at NFHSNetwork.com. Tickets are $15.00 per day.

Playoff Brackets are located at GHSA Website. Click HERE for Boys Bracket.