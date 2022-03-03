Social Circle Boys Basketball team moves into the Final 4

The Social Circle Boys Varsity Basketball team remain unbeaten for the season as they head to the Final Four in the 2022 Georgia High School Association Basketball Championship. They were able to knock Calhoun out on their own territory with a score of 88 – 77.

The regional champions head into the quarterfinals with a record of 30 – 0 for the season whether at home or away. The team takes on Drew Carter at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 5 at Valdosta State University. Drew Carter goes into the match with a overall record of 28 – 1.

Tickets are available exclusively on GoFan. Cash tickets are not available. The game will be live streamed on the NFHS Network

Information for the GHSA State Basketball Playoffs can be found at GHSA Basketball Page. The Finals will take place from March 9 – 12, 2022 at the Macon Centreplex in Macon, GA. Watch Live at NFHSNetwork.com. Tickets are $15.00 per day.

Playoff Brackets are located at GHSA Website. Click HERE for Boys Bracket.