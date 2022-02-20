Social Circle Boys Varsity Basketball win Region 8 championship

Head to playoffs for GHSA state Basketball Championship

Social Circle High School 2022 Region 8A Boys Varsity Basketball Champions. Photo Credit: Tyson Jackson

With their 69-39 win against Towns County on Feb. 18, the Social Circle Boys Varsity Basketball team are now Region 8A champions and headed to the playoffs this week.

The triumphant team was welcomed home Friday night after clinching the Regional title in Hiawassee and they now head to the playoffs.

The Redskins take on Atlanta Classical Academy at home in the opening round this week. The game begins at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 at Social Circle High School at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available exclusively on GoFan. Cash tickets are not available. The game will be live streamed on the NFHS Network

With an unbeaten season, the Redskins head into the playoffs ranked No. 1 in the region with a score of 27-0 Overall and 12-0 in the League. Atlanta Classical is ranked 6th in Region 6 with an overall score of 12 – 12 and 8 – 10 in the league.

Information for the GHSA State Basketball Playoffs can be found at GHSA Basketball Page. The Finals will take place from March 9 – 12, 2022 at the Macon Centreplex in Macon, GA. Watch Live at NFHSNetwork.com. Tickets are $15.00 per day.

Playoff Brackets are located at GHSA Website. Click HERE for Boys Bracket.