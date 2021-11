Social Circle Theater and Doug Jones Tribute to Elvis will present their first Cruise in Fundraiser for Hope for the Holidays from 1 – 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, at 650 Ashley Dr. in Social Circle. It will be a fun event with live entertainment, door prizes, food and the car show.

You are asked to bring an unwrapped toy and/or a non-perishable food item for Hope for the Holidays!