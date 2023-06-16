Social Circle City Schools hiring in transportation, food services, more….

Social Circle City Schools has several current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the web on June 16, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
|JB9
|Transportation Facility
|Special Education Bus Monitor
|Classified Employee
|07/27/2023
|View Details
|JB8
|Transportation Facility
|Special Education Bus Driver
|Classified Employee
|07/27/2023
|View Details
|JB17
|School Food Service
|Temporary School Nutrition Food Service Assistant
|Classified Employee
|07/25/2023
|View Details
|JB16
|Social Circle Primary
|Aftercare Assistant
|Classified Employee
|07/26/2023
|View Details
|JB11
|Central Office
|Substitute Teacher
|Classified Employee
|07/27/2023
|View Details
|JB10
|Transportation Facility
|Bus Driver
|Classified Employee
|07/27/2023
|View Details
