Social Circle City Schools hiring in transportation, food services, more….

06/16/2023 Sharon Swanepoel Business, Business, Government, Government, Schools, Schools 0

Social Circle City Schools has several current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the web on June 16, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

JB9Transportation FacilitySpecial Education Bus MonitorClassified Employee07/27/2023View Details
JB8Transportation FacilitySpecial Education Bus DriverClassified Employee07/27/2023View Details
JB17School Food ServiceTemporary School Nutrition Food Service AssistantClassified Employee07/25/2023View Details
JB16Social Circle PrimaryAftercare AssistantClassified Employee07/26/2023View Details
JB11Central OfficeSubstitute TeacherClassified Employee07/27/2023View Details
JB10Transportation FacilityBus DriverClassified Employee07/27/2023View Details

