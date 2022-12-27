Social Circle City Schools if hiring

Social Circle City Schools is hiring full and part time positions. All are full time, open until filled, unless otherwise stated. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Social Circle City Schools career website on Dec. 27, 2022. Please note a post could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
- Aftercare Assistant
- Assistant Principal – High School Social Circle GA, USA
- Bus Driver
- Bus Monitor – Part Time
- Crossing Guard – Part Time
- Middle Grades Language Arts Teacher
- Middle Grades Math & Science
- Middle Grades Math Teacher – 8th Grade Algebra
- Middle Grades Social Studies
- Middle School Registrar
- School Food Assistant
- Special Education Paraprofessional
- Special Education Teacher
- Substitute
- Other Substitute Clinic Aide
- Seasonal Substitute School Food Assistant – Part Time
