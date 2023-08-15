Social Circle City Schools is hiring

The City of Social Circle Schools is hiring. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Social Circle career website on Aug. 14, 2023. Please note a job application could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

JB9 Transportation Facility Special Education Bus Monitor Classified Employee 07/27/2023 View Details JB8 Transportation Facility Special Education Bus Driver Classified Employee 07/27/2023 View Details JB25 School Food Service School Nutrition Food Service Assistant Classified Employee 08/21/2023 View Details JB24 Social Circle Primary Media Specialist Certified Employee 08/14/2023 View Details JB20 Social Circle High School Special Education Paraprofessional – Self Contained Classroom Classified Employee 07/25/2023 View Details JB17 School Food Service Temporary School Nutrition Food Service Assistant Classified Employee 07/25/2023 View Details JB16 Social Circle Primary Aftercare Assistant Classified Employee 07/26/2023 View Details JB11 Central Office Substitute Teacher Classified Employee 07/27/2023 View Details JB10 Transportation Facility Bus Driver Classified Employee 07/27/2023 View Details