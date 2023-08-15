Social Circle City Schools is hiring

08/15/2023 Sharon Swanepoel Business, Business, Government, Government, Schools, Schools, Top News 0

The City of Social Circle Schools is hiring. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Social Circle career website on Aug. 14, 2023. Please note a job application could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

JB9Transportation FacilitySpecial Education Bus MonitorClassified Employee07/27/2023View Details
JB8Transportation FacilitySpecial Education Bus DriverClassified Employee07/27/2023View Details
JB25School Food ServiceSchool Nutrition Food Service AssistantClassified Employee08/21/2023View Details
JB24Social Circle PrimaryMedia SpecialistCertified Employee08/14/2023View Details
JB20Social Circle High SchoolSpecial Education Paraprofessional – Self Contained ClassroomClassified Employee07/25/2023View Details
JB17School Food ServiceTemporary School Nutrition Food Service AssistantClassified Employee07/25/2023View Details
JB16Social Circle PrimaryAftercare AssistantClassified Employee07/26/2023View Details
JB11Central OfficeSubstitute TeacherClassified Employee07/27/2023View Details
JB10Transportation FacilityBus DriverClassified Employee07/27/2023View Details

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply