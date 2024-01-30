Social Circle City Schools is hiring

Social Circle City Schools has current open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the SCCS career website on Jan. 30, 2024. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

JB9Transportation FacilitySpecial Education Bus MonitorClassified Employee07/27/2023View Details
JB8Transportation FacilitySpecial Education Bus DriverClassified Employee07/27/2023View Details
JB48Social Circle ElementarySpecial Education ParaprofessionalClassified Employee07/22/2024View Details
JB47Social Circle ElementarySpecial Education Teacher – Grades 3-5Certified Employee07/22/2024View Details
JB46Social Circle Elementary3-5 Grade TeacherCertified Employee07/27/2023View Details
JB45Social Circle PrimaryK-2 TeacherCertified Employee07/22/2024View Details
JB44Social Circle PrimaryKindergarten ParaprofessionalClassified Employee07/22/2024View Details
JB43Social Circle Middle/HighAlternative School TeacherCertified Employee07/22/2024View Details
JB42Social Circle ElementaryEIP 3-5Certified Employee07/22/2024View Details
JB41Social Circle PrimaryPreK ParaprofessionalClassified Employee07/22/2024View Details
JB40Social Circle MiddleMiddle Grades Music TeacherCertified Employee07/22/2024View Details
JB39Social Circle MiddleSpecial Education Paraprofessional – Self Contained ClassroomClassified Employee01/15/2024View Details
JB38School Food ServiceSchool Nutrition Food Service AssistantClassified Employee12/04/2023View Details
JB37Transportation FacilityPart Time Bus DriverClassified Employee11/13/2023View Details
JB36School Food ServiceSchool Nutrition Food Service Assistant – Sub PositionClassified Employee10/09/2023View Details
JB34Transportation FacilityBus DriverClassified Employee09/25/2023View Details
JB16Social Circle PrimaryAftercare AssistantClassified Employee07/26/2023View Details
JB11Central OfficeSubstitute TeacherClassified Employee07/27/2023View Details

