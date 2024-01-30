Social Circle City Schools is hiring

Social Circle City Schools has current open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the SCCS career website on Jan. 30, 2024. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
|JB9
|Transportation Facility
|Special Education Bus Monitor
|Classified Employee
|07/27/2023
|View Details
|JB8
|Transportation Facility
|Special Education Bus Driver
|Classified Employee
|07/27/2023
|View Details
|JB48
|Social Circle Elementary
|Special Education Paraprofessional
|Classified Employee
|07/22/2024
|View Details
|JB47
|Social Circle Elementary
|Special Education Teacher – Grades 3-5
|Certified Employee
|07/22/2024
|View Details
|JB46
|Social Circle Elementary
|3-5 Grade Teacher
|Certified Employee
|07/27/2023
|View Details
|JB45
|Social Circle Primary
|K-2 Teacher
|Certified Employee
|07/22/2024
|View Details
|JB44
|Social Circle Primary
|Kindergarten Paraprofessional
|Classified Employee
|07/22/2024
|View Details
|JB43
|Social Circle Middle/High
|Alternative School Teacher
|Certified Employee
|07/22/2024
|View Details
|JB42
|Social Circle Elementary
|EIP 3-5
|Certified Employee
|07/22/2024
|View Details
|JB41
|Social Circle Primary
|PreK Paraprofessional
|Classified Employee
|07/22/2024
|View Details
|JB40
|Social Circle Middle
|Middle Grades Music Teacher
|Certified Employee
|07/22/2024
|View Details
|JB39
|Social Circle Middle
|Special Education Paraprofessional – Self Contained Classroom
|Classified Employee
|01/15/2024
|View Details
|JB38
|School Food Service
|School Nutrition Food Service Assistant
|Classified Employee
|12/04/2023
|View Details
|JB37
|Transportation Facility
|Part Time Bus Driver
|Classified Employee
|11/13/2023
|View Details
|JB36
|School Food Service
|School Nutrition Food Service Assistant – Sub Position
|Classified Employee
|10/09/2023
|View Details
|JB34
|Transportation Facility
|Bus Driver
|Classified Employee
|09/25/2023
|View Details
|JB16
|Social Circle Primary
|Aftercare Assistant
|Classified Employee
|07/26/2023
|View Details
|JB11
|Central Office
|Substitute Teacher
|Classified Employee
|07/27/2023
|View Details
