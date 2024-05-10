Social Circle City Schools is hiring

Social Circle City Schools has several open job postings in certified and classified positions. Click or tap on relevant links for more information. The majority of these positions will be available in the new school year.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Social Circle City Schools website on May 9, 2024. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

JB82Social Circle PrimarySpecial Education ParaprofessionalClassified Employee07/25/2024View Details
JB81Social Circle High SchoolSpecial Education TeacherCertified Employee07/25/2024View Details
JB80Social Circle High SchoolSpanish TeacherCertified Employee07/25/2024View Details
JB79Transportation FacilityBus DriverClassified Employee07/25/2024View Details
JB78Social Circle Primary/ElementaryPrimary/Elementary PE TeacherCertified Employee07/25/2024View Details
JB77Social Circle Primary/ElementaryEngineering TeacherCertified Employee07/25/2024View Details
JB76Social Circle Primary/ElementaryAgriculture (AgSTEM) TeacherCertified Employee07/25/2024View Details
JB75Social Circle Primary/ElementarySTEM TeacherCertified Employee07/25/2024View Details
JB74Social Circle Primary/ElementaryComputer Science TeacherCertified Employee07/25/2024View Details
JB73Social Circle Primary/ElementarySpanish TeacherCertified Employee07/25/2024View Details
JB70Central OfficeSchool Lead NurseClassified Employee07/22/2024View Details
JB67SCCS AthleticsTrack Coach – High SchoolClassified Employee07/01/2024View Details
JB65SCCS AthleticsFootball Assistant Coach – High SchoolClassified Employee07/01/2024View Details
JB61SCCS AthleticsTrack Coach -Boys & Girls – Middle SchoolClassified Employee07/01/2024View Details
JB55School Food ServiceSchool Food Service Assistant ManagerClassified Employee02/26/2024View Details

