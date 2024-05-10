Social Circle City Schools is hiring

Social Circle City Schools has several open job postings in certified and classified positions. Click or tap on relevant links for more information. The majority of these positions will be available in the new school year.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Social Circle City Schools website on May 9, 2024. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
|JB82
|Social Circle Primary
|Special Education Paraprofessional
|Classified Employee
|07/25/2024
|JB81
|Social Circle High School
|Special Education Teacher
|Certified Employee
|07/25/2024
|JB80
|Social Circle High School
|Spanish Teacher
|Certified Employee
|07/25/2024
|JB79
|Transportation Facility
|Bus Driver
|Classified Employee
|07/25/2024
|JB78
|Social Circle Primary/Elementary
|Primary/Elementary PE Teacher
|Certified Employee
|07/25/2024
|JB77
|Social Circle Primary/Elementary
|Engineering Teacher
|Certified Employee
|07/25/2024
|JB76
|Social Circle Primary/Elementary
|Agriculture (AgSTEM) Teacher
|Certified Employee
|07/25/2024
|JB75
|Social Circle Primary/Elementary
|STEM Teacher
|Certified Employee
|07/25/2024
|JB74
|Social Circle Primary/Elementary
|Computer Science Teacher
|Certified Employee
|07/25/2024
|JB73
|Social Circle Primary/Elementary
|Spanish Teacher
|Certified Employee
|07/25/2024
|JB70
|Central Office
|School Lead Nurse
|Classified Employee
|07/22/2024
|JB67
|SCCS Athletics
|Track Coach – High School
|Classified Employee
|07/01/2024
|JB65
|SCCS Athletics
|Football Assistant Coach – High School
|Classified Employee
|07/01/2024
|JB61
|SCCS Athletics
|Track Coach -Boys & Girls – Middle School
|Classified Employee
|07/01/2024
|JB55
|School Food Service
|School Food Service Assistant Manager
|Classified Employee
|02/26/2024
