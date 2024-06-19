Social Circle City Schools is hiring

06/19/2024

Social Circle City Schools has current job postings for certified and classified positions. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the SCCS career website on June 17, 2024. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

JB88Maintenance FacilityMaintenance TechnicianClassified Employee07/01/2024View Details
JB87Social Circle High SchoolHigh School Science TeacherCertified Employee07/24/2024View Details
JB86Social Circle MiddleMiddle Grades Agriculture/STEMCertified Employee07/25/2024View Details
JB83Central OfficeSubstitute TeacherClassified Employee08/01/2024View Details
JB79Transportation FacilityBus DriverClassified Employee07/25/2024View Details
JB67SCCS AthleticsTrack Coach – High SchoolClassified Employee07/01/2024View Details
JB65SCCS AthleticsFootball Assistant Coach – High SchoolClassified Employee07/01/2024View Details
JB61SCCS AthleticsTrack Coach -Boys & Girls – Middle SchoolClassified Employee07/01/2024View Details

