Social Circle City Schools is hiring

Social Circle City Schools has current job postings for certified and classified positions. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the SCCS career website on June 17, 2024. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

JB88 Maintenance Facility Maintenance Technician Classified Employee 07/01/2024 View Details JB87 Social Circle High School High School Science Teacher Certified Employee 07/24/2024 View Details JB86 Social Circle Middle Middle Grades Agriculture/STEM Certified Employee 07/25/2024 View Details JB83 Central Office Substitute Teacher Classified Employee 08/01/2024 View Details JB79 Transportation Facility Bus Driver Classified Employee 07/25/2024 View Details JB67 SCCS Athletics Track Coach – High School Classified Employee 07/01/2024 View Details JB65 SCCS Athletics Football Assistant Coach – High School Classified Employee 07/01/2024 View Details JB61 SCCS Athletics Track Coach -Boys & Girls – Middle School Classified Employee 07/01/2024 View Details

