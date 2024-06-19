Social Circle City Schools is hiring

Social Circle City Schools has current job postings for certified and classified positions. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the SCCS career website on June 17, 2024. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
|JB88
|Maintenance Facility
|Maintenance Technician
|Classified Employee
|07/01/2024
|JB87
|Social Circle High School
|High School Science Teacher
|Certified Employee
|07/24/2024
|JB86
|Social Circle Middle
|Middle Grades Agriculture/STEM
|Certified Employee
|07/25/2024
|JB83
|Central Office
|Substitute Teacher
|Classified Employee
|08/01/2024
|JB79
|Transportation Facility
|Bus Driver
|Classified Employee
|07/25/2024
|JB67
|SCCS Athletics
|Track Coach – High School
|Classified Employee
|07/01/2024
|JB65
|SCCS Athletics
|Football Assistant Coach – High School
|Classified Employee
|07/01/2024
|JB61
|SCCS Athletics
|Track Coach -Boys & Girls – Middle School
|Classified Employee
|07/01/2024
