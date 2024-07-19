Social Circle City Schools is hiring

Social Circle City Schools has several current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Social Circle City Schools career website on July 18, 2024. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
|Job Number
|Location
|Job Title
|Category
|Start Date
|Action
|JB90
|School Food Service
|School Nutrition Food Service Assistant
|Classified Employee
|07/26/2024
|View Details
|JB89
|Social Circle Primary/Elementary
|Aftercare Assistant
|Classified Employee
|08/01/2024
|View Details
|JB83
|Central Office
|Substitute Teacher
|Classified Employee
|08/01/2024
|View Details
|JB79
|Transportation Facility
|Bus Driver
|Classified Employee
|07/25/2024
|View Details
|JB67
|SCCS Athletics
|Track Coach – High School
|Classified Employee
|07/01/2024
|View Details
|JB65
|SCCS Athletics
|Football Assistant Coach – High School
|Classified Employee
|07/01/2024
|View Details
|JB61
|SCCS Athletics
|Track Coach -Boys & Girls – Middle School
|Classified Employee
|07/01/2024
|View Details
