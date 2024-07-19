Social Circle City Schools is hiring

Social Circle City Schools has several current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Social Circle City Schools career website on July 18, 2024. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Job Number Location Job Title Category Start Date Action JB90 School Food Service School Nutrition Food Service Assistant Classified Employee 07/26/2024 View Details JB89 Social Circle Primary/Elementary Aftercare Assistant Classified Employee 08/01/2024 View Details JB83 Central Office Substitute Teacher Classified Employee 08/01/2024 View Details JB79 Transportation Facility Bus Driver Classified Employee 07/25/2024 View Details JB67 SCCS Athletics Track Coach – High School Classified Employee 07/01/2024 View Details JB65 SCCS Athletics Football Assistant Coach – High School Classified Employee 07/01/2024 View Details JB61 SCCS Athletics Track Coach -Boys & Girls – Middle School Classified Employee 07/01/2024 View Details

