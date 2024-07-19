Social Circle City Schools is hiring

07/19/2024 Sharon Swanepoel Business, Business, Government, Government, Schools, Schools 0

Social Circle City Schools has several current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Social Circle City Schools career website on July 18, 2024. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Job NumberLocationJob TitleCategoryStart DateAction
JB90School Food ServiceSchool Nutrition Food Service AssistantClassified Employee07/26/2024View Details 
JB89Social Circle Primary/ElementaryAftercare AssistantClassified Employee08/01/2024View Details 
JB83Central OfficeSubstitute TeacherClassified Employee08/01/2024View Details 
JB79Transportation FacilityBus DriverClassified Employee07/25/2024View Details 
JB67SCCS AthleticsTrack Coach – High SchoolClassified Employee07/01/2024View Details 
JB65SCCS AthleticsFootball Assistant Coach – High SchoolClassified Employee07/01/2024View Details 
JB61SCCS AthleticsTrack Coach -Boys & Girls – Middle SchoolClassified Employee07/01/2024View Details 

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply