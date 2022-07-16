Social Circle City Schools is hiring

Social Circle City Schools has current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the SCCS career website on July 13, 2022. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being sold.
- Aftercare Assistant
- Assistant Principal – Elementary Social Circle, GA, USA Until Filled Full Time
- Bus Driver Social Circle, GA, USA Until Filled Full Time
- Bus Monitor Social Circle, GA, USA Until Filled Part Time
- Crossing Guard Social Circle, GA, USA Until Filled Part Time
- Maintenance Technician Social Circle, GA, USA Until Filled Full Time
- School Food Assistant Social Circle, GA, USA Until Filled Full Time
- Special Education Paraprofessional Social Circle, GA, USA Until Filled Full Time
- Special Education Teacher Social Circle, GA, USA Until Filled Full Time
- Substitute Social Circle, GA, USA Until Filled Other
- Substitute School Food Assistant Social Circle, GA, USA Until Filled Part Time
