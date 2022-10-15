Social Circle City Schools is hiring

Social Circle City Schools has current open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Click or tap on this link to complete an application.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the SCCS career website. Please note a posting could be remove at any time due to a position being filled.
- Aftercare Assistant –Until Filled – Part Time
- Assistant Superintendent – until filled – Full Time
- Assistant Superintendent – Until Filled – Part Time
- Bus Driver – Until Filled – Full Time
- Bus Monitor – Until Filled – Part Time
- Crossing Guard – Until Filled – Part Time
- Elementary Paraprofessional – Until Filled – Full Time
- School Food Assistant – Until Filled – Full Time
- Substitute – Until Filled
- Other Substitute Clinic Aide – Until Filled
- Seasonal Substitute School Food Assistant – Until Filled – Part Time
