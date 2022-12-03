Social Circle City Schools is hiring

Social Circle City Schools has several current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Social Circle City Schools Career website. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
- Aftercare Assistant – until filled
- Assistant Principal – High School Social Circle – Full Time
- Bus Driver Until Filled Full Time
- Bus Monitor – Part Time Crossing Guard – Until Filled Part Time
- Middle Grades Math & Science – Until Filled Full Time
- School Food Assistant – Until Filled Full Time
- Special Education Paraprofessional – Until Filled – Full Time
- Substitute – Until Filled
- Other Substitute Clinic Aide – Until Filled
- Seasonal Substitute School Food Assistant – Until Filled -Part Time
