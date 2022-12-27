Social Circle City Schools is hiring full and part-time positions. All are full time, open until filled, unless otherwise stated. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Social Circle City Schools career website on Dec. 27, 2022. Please note a post could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
- Aftercare Assistant
- Assistant Principal – High School Social Circle GA, USA
- Bus Driver
- Bus Monitor – Part Time
- Crossing Guard – Part Time
- Middle Grades Language Arts Teacher
- Middle Grades Math & Science
- Middle Grades Math Teacher – 8th Grade Algebra
- Middle Grades Social Studies
- Middle School Registrar
- School Food Assistant
- Special Education Paraprofessional
- Special Education Teacher
- Substitute
- Other Substitute Clinic Aide
- Seasonal Substitute School Food Assistant – Part Time
