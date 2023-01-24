The City of Social Circle City Schools is hiring. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Social Circle City Schools career website on Jan. 23, 2023. Please note a job postings could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
- Aftercare Assistant – until filled – part time.
- Bus Driver – Until Filled – Full Time
- Bus Monitor – Until Filled – Part Time
- Career Technical Instruction (CTI) Coordinator – Until Filled – Full Time
- Crossing Guard – Until Filled – Part Time
- Facilities Maintenance Technician – Until Filled – Full Time
- Middle Grades Language Arts Teacher – Until Filled – Full Time
- Middle Grades Math & Science – Until Filled – Full Time
- Middle Grades Math Teacher – 8th Grade Algebra – Until Filled – Full Time
- Middle Grades Social Studies – Until Filled – Full Time
- School Food Assistant – Until Filled – Full Time
- Special Education Teacher – Until Filled – Full Time
- Substitute – Until Filled
- Other Substitute Clinic Aide – Until Filled
- Seasonal Substitute School Food Assistant – Until Filled – Part Time
