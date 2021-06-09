Social Circle City Schools is hiring

Social Circle City Schools has several current job postings. Click or tap on this link for more information on each of the positions and to apply

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the SCCS career website on June 9, 2021. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled..

Payroll & Personnel Officer JobID: 398 Position Type: Administration Location: Central Office Date Available: 07/01/2021

ParaprofessionalJobID: 406 Position Type: Paraprofessional Date Posted: 4/2/2021 Location: Social Circle Elementary School Date Available: 07/28/2021



SPED Paraprofessional JobID: 394 Position Type: Paraprofessional Date Posted: 2/22/2021 Location: Social Circle High School Date Available: 07/28/2021

Bus DriverJobID: 262 Position Type: Transportation/Bus Manager Date Posted: 8/11/2016 Location: Social Circle City Schools Transportation Facility

