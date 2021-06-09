Social Circle City Schools is hiring

Social Circle City Schools has several current job postings. Click or tap on this link for more information on each of the positions and to apply
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the SCCS career website on June 9, 2021. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled..
- Payroll & Personnel Officer JobID: 398 Position Type: Administration Location: Central Office Date Available: 07/01/2021
- Assessment DirectorJobID: 411 Position Type: Administration Location: Central Office Date Available 07/01/2021
- Middle School Teacher ELA/Social StudiesJobID: 403 Position Type: Middle School Teaching Location: Social Circle Middle School Date Available: 07/28/2021
- Math InterventionistJobID: 1412 Position Type: Middle School Teaching/Mathematics Location: Social Circle Middle School Date Available: 07/28/2021
- Middle School Teacher Social SciencesJobID: 412 Position Type: Middle School Teaching/Social Studies Location: Social Circle Middle School Date Available: 07/28/2021
- School Food Service AssistantJobID: 368 Position Type Other Classified Support Person Date Posted: 1/22/2020 Location: All locations
- Substitute Clinic WorkerJobID: 265 Position Type Other Classified Support Person/Clinic Worker Date Posted 10/20/2017 Location: All locations
- JD Clinic Assistant.docx ParaprofessionalJobID: 406 Position Type: Paraprofessional Date Posted: 4/2/2021 Location: Social Circle Elementary School Date Available: 07/28/2021
- SPED ParaprofessionalJobID: 394 Position Type: Paraprofessional Date Posted: 2/22/2021 Location: Social Circle High School Date Available:
07/28/2021
- School Food Service ManagerJobID: 407 Position Type: School Nutrition Manager/Cafeteria Manager Date Posted: 4/2/2021 Location: Social Circle Primary School Date Available: 07/28/2021
- Substitute TeacherJobID: 337 Position Type: Substitute Teacher Date Posted: 11/5/2020 Location: All locations
- Bus MonitorJobID: 386 Position Type: Transportation Date Posted: 7/16/2020 Location: Social Circle City Schools Transportation Facility
- Bus DriverJobID: 262 Position Type: Transportation/Bus Manager Date Posted: 8/11/2016 Location: Social Circle City Schools Transportation Facility
