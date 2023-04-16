Social Circle Clean-up and Dumpster Weekend on weekend of April 22/23

The City of Social Circle City-wide Cleanup and Dumpster Weekend is this weekend. The City will host the City-wide Cleanup on Saturday, April 22nd from 8 a.-12 p.m. Residents are invited to meet at the Community Room next to the Police Department at 8 a.m. to help beautify the town!

For City of Social Circle Utility Customers, the Dumpster Weekend on Saturday, April 22, and Sunday, April 23 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. each day!

This service is ONLY available to current City of Social Circle Utility Customers. You will need to produce a copy of your current utility bill. Proof of an existing utility account will be checked prior to entering the dump site at the Public Works yard at Vine Circle off E. Hightower Trail.

Paint, construction materials, and refrigerators will NOT be accepted. Non-utility customers can take their items to the Keep Walton Beautiful Dump Site at 2051 Leroy Anderson Drive in Monroe.

For more information, please call City Hall at 770-464-2380 or the Welcome Center at 770-464-1866