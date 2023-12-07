Social Circle Community theater brings Christmas to Friendship Park Sunday

Celebration begins at 5 p.m. with hayrides, holiday songs and live nativity at 6 p.m.

The community is invited to celebrate the “reason for the season” at Friendship Park in Social Circle on Sunday, Dec. 10 as the Social Circle Community Theater performs a live Nativity and a children’s choir sings holiday song. Hayrides start at 5:00 p.m. and the Nativity begins at 6:00 p.m.

Friendship Park is located at 166 N Cherokee Road in Social Circle.

