Social Circle Concert in Friendship Park Friday features The Simply Awesome Band

The community is invited to enjoy an “unforgettable evening with Mr. Vee & The Simply Awesome Band,” from 7 – 9 – p.m. on Friday, June 14.

Contributed photo – Click or tap on this link for more information on The Simply Awesome Band

You’re encouraged to bring your chairs and enjoy fantastic music in the heart of downtown Social Circle at Friendship Park. Downtown Social Circle officials say it is “perfect for a night out with family and friends.”

If you have any questions please reach out to Amber McKibben at 770-464-1866, via email at amckibben@socialcirclega.gov . This event is sponsored by Deep South Cattle Company, Critters Outdoor Pizza, and Tin Plate.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

