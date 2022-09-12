Social Circle Downtown seeks vendors for 28th Annual Friendship Festival

Invitation to decorate lawn, home, business, church or school with scarecrow display

If you are interested in being a vendor at the 28th Annual Social Circle Friendship Festival you have until Sept. 16 to sign up. The event is just around the corner and vendor spaces are still available!

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 1, 2022 at Friendship Park in Downtown Social Circle. Officials will the City of Social Circle say crowds will enjoy good food, arts and crafts, kids’ activities, live music, and an on-site broadcast from Q92.3 radio throughout the day.

Contact Downtown Director Amber McKibben at amckibben@socialcirclega.gov or call 770-464-1866. Applications can also be found on the City website via the city calendar at this link.

And what says Fall more than scarecrow? Well, maybe pumpkins, but Social Circle is looking for scarecrows this year. It wants to see your scarecrow decorating skills!

“Let’s decorate the town and show visitors to the Friendship Festival how fun and festive Social Circle is! All you need to do is decorate your lawn at your home, business, church, or school with a scarecrow display and let us know when it’s done! We will send out our team of judges and the winners will be announced at the 28th annual Friendship Festival,” the City of Social Circle wrote. “Please see the flyer for all the details and call us at 770-464-1866 if you have any questions! Deadline for submissions to be part of the competition is September 28th at 5pm!”