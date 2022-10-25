Social Circle family winners on the Family Feud

Social Circle BOE member helps family bring home prize money

Grace, Renee, Mamie, Sabrina and Crystal are all smiles representing the Phillips family of Social

Circle during their recent appearance on Family Feud. Sabrina Sanford-Flint is a member of the

Social Circle Board of Education. Contributed photo

A Social Circle family, including a member of the Social Circle Board of Education, came out on top recently in an episode of popular game show “Family Feud.”

Sabrina Sanford-Flint, who sits on the Social Circle Board of Education for District 4, sent a group text to her family back in January about auditioning for “Family Feud” after noticing the new season was being taped in Atlanta and saw it as an opportunity to scratch that off her bucket list.

Sanford-Flint and sister Crystal Sanford, the Student Success Alliance site coordinator at Social Circle Middle/High School, were joined by their cousin Renee, aunt Mamie and mother Grace Phillips, competing together as the Phillips family, to record an audition tape and submit an application on a lazy Sunday afternoon.

Within a month, they received word that they made it to the next round of auditions. After a zoom audition with the Family Feud casting crew, the Phillips family was invited

to the studio for taping.

Many of the producers, including host Steve Harvey, had never heard of Social Circle before, but the family made sure to tell everyone Social Circle is a small town with a big heart. The episode ran Tuesday night and the Phillips family not only bested their competition, but won the final bonus round as well.

Sanford-Flint said it well worth the effort to knock this one off her bucket list.

“The family won fast money,” Sanford-Flint said. “But the experience will last a lifetime.”